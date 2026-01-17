Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:23 17.01.2026

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and French tanker aircraft conduct drills in southeast Greenland


Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and French tanker aircraft conduct drills in southeast Greenland
Photo: Rune Dyrholm / Forsvaret

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and a French MRTT tanker aircraft carried out a training mission in southeast Greenland, the Danish Armed Forces reported.

“The mission aimed to practice joint operations involving aerial refueling, long-distance flights, and safety under the harsh Arctic conditions,” according to a message published on the Danish Armed Forces website.

It is noted that the aircraft route went from Fighter Wing Skrydstrup directly to the area around Kulusuk on Greenland’s east coast. The French tanker aircraft departed from its base in southern France, to which it returned after completing the training in Greenland. During the training in the North Atlantic, the aircraft also passed the Faroe Islands.

Tags: #f_35 #greenland #denmark

