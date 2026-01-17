Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conference call on the energy emergency following the Russian strikes and announced "political and legal decisions already made" to increase electricity imports.

"Today, I held a detailed conference call on all aspects of the energy emergency following the Russian strikes. There are many tasks, and it’s extremely challenging after last night and the shahed attacks in Kyiv region. Work continues in Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin. Also in Odesa, they’re dealing with the aftermath of the strikes. In Kharkiv, there are power outages for over 400,000 people, also as a result of the strikes. All repair crews, all necessary resources, are involved. Thank you to everyone who is working for restoration, for the people, for their city, their community. It’s important that all political and legal decisions have already been made to increase electricity imports, and they must be implemented without delay. This concerns everyone—both state-owned and private companies: I’ve instructed officials to address this promptly," the president noted.

Zelenskyy announced agreements with foreign partners to import generators and other energy equipment.

"Thank you to every partner who is now ready to assist Ukraine with equipment. Agreements have been reached to import generators and other equipment. We are expediting all decisions as much as possible. Specifically, regarding Kyiv. All government agencies are involved, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deployed additional support centers. There are also decisions on everything that might be needed, including hot meals for people: we need to be significantly more proactive in implementing them. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Development, and others must review the heating situation in homes: a significant number of homes in Kyiv are still without heat," Zelenskyy noted.