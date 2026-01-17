Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:01 17.01.2026

Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports

2 min read
Zelenskyy announces decisions taken to increase electricity imports
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conference call on the energy emergency following the Russian strikes and announced "political and legal decisions already made" to increase electricity imports.

"Today, I held a detailed conference call on all aspects of the energy emergency following the Russian strikes. There are many tasks, and it’s extremely challenging after last night and the shahed attacks in Kyiv region. Work continues in Bucha, Hostomel, and Irpin. Also in Odesa, they’re dealing with the aftermath of the strikes. In Kharkiv, there are power outages for over 400,000 people, also as a result of the strikes. All repair crews, all necessary resources, are involved. Thank you to everyone who is working for restoration, for the people, for their city, their community. It’s important that all political and legal decisions have already been made to increase electricity imports, and they must be implemented without delay. This concerns everyone—both state-owned and private companies: I’ve instructed officials to address this promptly," the president noted.

Zelenskyy announced agreements with foreign partners to import generators and other energy equipment.

"Thank you to every partner who is now ready to assist Ukraine with equipment. Agreements have been reached to import generators and other equipment. We are expediting all decisions as much as possible. Specifically, regarding Kyiv. All government agencies are involved, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has deployed additional support centers. There are also decisions on everything that might be needed, including hot meals for people: we need to be significantly more proactive in implementing them. The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, the Ministry of Development, and others must review the heating situation in homes: a significant number of homes in Kyiv are still without heat," Zelenskyy noted.

Tags: #electricity_imports

MORE ABOUT

16:05 15.01.2026
Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

Govt must today provide all necessary solutions to simplify, increase electricity imports – Zelenskyy

17:57 15.09.2015
Ukraine will cut electricity imports from Russia three-fold in Sept 2015

Ukraine will cut electricity imports from Russia three-fold in Sept 2015

13:06 03.03.2015
Ukraine to suspend Russian electricity imports ASAP

Ukraine to suspend Russian electricity imports ASAP

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

LATEST

GUR: Russia considering options for striking Ukrainian NPP substations

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

Shmyhal: Lithuania preparing govt decision on allocating additional energy aid to Ukraine

Critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv significantly damaged by enemy shelling - mayor

Zelenskyy: Main task for Ukrainian delegation - to provide real info about consequences of Russian strikes

General Staff reports destruction of enemy air defense systems and UAV depot

Ukrainian Embassy in Iran temporarily suspending operations

GUR demonstrates combat capabilities and innovative potential to Czech President

Two Danish F-35 fighter jets and French tanker aircraft conduct drills in southeast Greenland

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

AD
AD