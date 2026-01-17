Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian paralymical committee, Russian computer sports federation, three individuals

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree putting into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose sanctions against three individuals - citizens of the Russian Federation and two legal entities: the Paralympic Committee of the Russian Federation and the Russian Computer Sports Federation.

Corresponding decree of the President of Ukraine No. 60/2026 was published on the website of the Head of State.

"Among them is a Russian boxer and fighter who publicly supports the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and approves the actions of the occupiers. The Paralympic Committee of Russia and its president, as well as the Federation of Computer Sports of Russia and its president. They use sports venues to spread anti-Ukrainian narratives and Russian propaganda, thus trying to justify the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the message says.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced new sanction decisions in his address.