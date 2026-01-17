Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a special energy conference, ordering an investigation into the situation with homes in Kyiv that are still without heating and an increase in electricity imports.

“I held a special energy coordination call. Reports on dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes and on the implementation of decisions that must boost the resilience of our cities and communities,” he said on X Saturday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, every energy company, and all public utilities currently working.

“The geographic scope of the work covers all of Ukraine, and almost every region faces certain tasks. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, and Zaporizhzhia and the region. After last night’s strike on the Kyiv region, there are additional challenges for Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin – all necessary services are involved. The situation in Odesa must also be resolved during the day. There were reports as well regarding the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipro regions,” he added.

“Second – I instructed that a separate review be conducted in Kyiv regarding those buildings that are still without heating. Unfortunately, there are discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports even concerning the number of such buildings,” the President stressed.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy and all central government bodies must fully engage to help people. I am grateful to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for the rapid deployment of additional assistance points and for expanding the operation of the 112 hotline.

“Third – we need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay,” he stressed.

He also announced specific instructions for the Ukrainian Minister of Defense regarding the work of the Air Force and air defense. "Decisions will be made," Zelenskyy said.