Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:35 17.01.2026

Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports

2 min read
Zelenskyy holds special energy conference: orders investigation into problem of unheated homes in Kyiv, increase in electricity imports
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a special energy conference, ordering an investigation into the situation with homes in Kyiv that are still without heating and an increase in electricity imports.

“I held a special energy coordination call. Reports on dealing with the aftermath of Russian strikes and on the implementation of decisions that must boost the resilience of our cities and communities,” he said on X Saturday.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the repair crews, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, every energy company, and all public utilities currently working.

“The geographic scope of the work covers all of Ukraine, and almost every region faces certain tasks. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, and Zaporizhzhia and the region. After last night’s strike on the Kyiv region, there are additional challenges for Hostomel, Bucha, and Irpin – all necessary services are involved. The situation in Odesa must also be resolved during the day. There were reports as well regarding the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipro regions,” he added.

“Second – I instructed that a separate review be conducted in Kyiv regarding those buildings that are still without heating. Unfortunately, there are discrepancies between city-level and government-level reports even concerning the number of such buildings,” the President stressed.

According to him, the Ministry of Energy and all central government bodies must fully engage to help people. I am grateful to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine for the rapid deployment of additional assistance points and for expanding the operation of the 112 hotline.

“Third – we need to accelerate as much as possible the increase in electricity imports and the provision of additional equipment from partners. All decisions for this are already in place, and the increase in imports must proceed without delay,” he stressed.

He also announced specific instructions for the Ukrainian Minister of Defense regarding the work of the Air Force and air defense. "Decisions will be made," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #energy_sector

MORE ABOUT

10:23 15.01.2026
SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

SBU qualifies Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy sector as crimes against humanity

18:30 09.01.2026
European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

15:35 25.10.2025
Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

Germany's contribution to Energy Support Fund is EUR 450 mln – Reiche

11:28 17.09.2025
EU Ambassador calls on Ukraine to further reform energy sector, build independent regulator

EU Ambassador calls on Ukraine to further reform energy sector, build independent regulator

18:03 27.05.2025
Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

Since late March 2025, Ukraine suffers over 1,200 disruptions in operation of power grids, 70 in oil and gas sector due to Russian attacks

15:22 09.04.2025
EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

EIB provides Ukraine with EUR 300 mln for restoration of energy, critical infrastructure

11:36 19.12.2024
Zelenskyy intends to discuss protection of Ukrainian energy sector at European Council meeting

Zelenskyy intends to discuss protection of Ukrainian energy sector at European Council meeting

13:52 29.11.2024
Shmyhal: Situation in energy sector difficult, but under control

Shmyhal: Situation in energy sector difficult, but under control

09:12 28.11.2024
Ukrainian Energy Minister reports new massive attack on energy by Russia

Ukrainian Energy Minister reports new massive attack on energy by Russia

12:57 19.09.2024
EU allocates extra EUR 160 mln to Ukraine for energy security ahead of winter

EU allocates extra EUR 160 mln to Ukraine for energy security ahead of winter

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy about Trump's statement: Russia postpones signing of agreement to end of war

HACC sets bail for MP Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 mln with procedural obligations

LATEST

King of Great Britain addresses Ukraine on occasion of centenary of partnership

Budanov, Umerov and Arakhamia already in USA

Dpty PM Kuleba, President of Czech Republic discuss housing restoration and community energy sustainability

Czech Republic ready to supply drone-fighting jets to Ukraine – President

Lubinets: ICRC statements that equate aggressor and victim dangerous

Ukraine and Russia agree to temporary ceasefire at ZNPP to repair backup power line – IAEA

Poroshenko delivered aid to military personnel in Sumy region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces: 96 out of 115 enemy UAVs neutralized overnight, with hits recorded in 11 locations

Zelenskyy citing intelligence: Russians preparing for new massive strikes

Results of meetings in Davos must be productive - Zelenskyy

AD
AD