Zelenskyy: We definitely deserve century of peace after years of war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that in 20 years everything will be normal in Ukraine, and the issue of security and defense will be the most important thing.

"It is difficult to say what will happen in 20 years. Everything is changing very quickly. Honestly, even no strategies will help," Zelenskyy said at the second national Forum of Talented Youth in Kyiv on Friday, answering the question of what will happen to Ukraine in 20 years.

He said the country should be as independent, sovereign, strong and equal as possible.

"Today we are among the advanced countries, everyone sees the struggle, sees the quality of our warrior, the quality of our Ukrainian," he added.

The president also said Ukraine will be a member of the European Union and the first in technology.

"The issue of defense, security. I think this is the most important issue that Ukraine, having the experience that we have, should prioritize. Because if we have security, we will have the highest investments, salaries here... As everyone has understood that there is no more stability in the world. The winner will be the one who will provide more stability to its citizens and people who want to invest in you, in your state, live here, fight and fight for your passport, be a citizen of Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy expressed confidence that in 20 years everything will be normal in Ukraine.

"We have fought for so many years in every century, it seems to me that we definitely deserve a century of peace, silence, tranquility," the president said.