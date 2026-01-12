Russia attacks tanker with oil, ship with corn

An enemy UAV hit a tanker under the Panamanian flag, which was waiting to enter the port to load vegetable oil, and there was also an attack on a ship under the San Marino flag, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

"Unfortunately, one crew member was injured. He is now receiving the necessary assistance. Marine rescue services are already on site, the fire on board is being extinguished," he wrote on Telegram on Monday regarding the tanker.

In the case of the corn ship that left the port, there were no injuries, it continues to move.

"Despite the constant terror from the aggressor, Ukraine continues to operate ports and fulfill its international obligations," Kuleba said.