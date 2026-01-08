Russia captures 2 villages in Sumy and Donetsk regions, totaling 7.6 sq km - DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers captured the villages of Andriivka in the Sumy district of the Sumy region and Novomarkove in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region on Wednesday and advanced near the neighboring village of Maiske.

"The enemy occupied Andriiivka and Novomarkovo, and also advanced near Maiske," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reported on Thursday night.

According to the project’s maps, in the Chasovoyarsk direction, where Novomarkovo and Mayske are located, the area of Russian occupation increased by 5.27 sq km (partly due to the reduction of the "gray zone" by 1.22 sq km), and in the Sumy direction - by 2.31 sq km (the "gray zone" increased by another 0.17 sq km).

The "gray zone" also expanded by 3.98 sq km in the Novopavlivka direction in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where the area of occupation did not increase over the day.

There are no changes in other directions of the front.

Thus, the occupiers occupied 7.58 sq km per day, the "gray zone" increased by 2.53 sq km. As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of control by 6.83 sq km per day, and the "gray zone" increased by an average of 0.4 sq km.