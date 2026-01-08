Mobile comms in Zaporizhia region operating in emergency mode due to large-scale power outage

Mobile communications in the Zaporizhia region are operating in emergency mode due to a large-scale power outage, Regional Military Administration head Ivan Fedorov has said.

"All base stations are being switched to rechargeable batteries - this resource will last approximately up to eight hours. In parallel, operators, together with local governments, are deploying generators to maintain communications in the future," he said on Telegram.

Fedorov called on Zaporizhia residents to limit the use of mobile communications without urgent need, and to use national roaming, GPON and Internet messengers if possible.

In addition, due to network overload, a temporary deterioration in communication quality is possible.