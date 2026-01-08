Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:29 08.01.2026

Church officials get 3,303 border passes in 2025

1 min read
Church officials get 3,303 border passes in 2025

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience requested the State Border Service 3,303 times to allow military representatives of religious organizations to cross the border during 2025.

"During 2025, the State Border Service sent 3,303 letters to the Administration of the State Border Service regarding the granting of permission to cross the state border of Ukraine by representatives of religious organizations," the State Service for Ethnopolitics said in a response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The Service stated that it had information about fourteen individuals who had failed to fulfill their obligations to return to Ukraine in a timely manner.

At the same time, the department noted that it could not provide a list of violators by name, citing the legislation on personal data protection.

As reported, the State Committee for National Security and Defense Policy petitioned the State Border Service 9,122 times to allow conscripts to cross the border in 2022-2024, 23 of whom violated the conditions for returning to Ukraine.

Tags: #border #state #ethnopolitics

MORE ABOUT

21:02 06.01.2026
Border guards do not let Italian who praised Putin into Ukraine

Border guards do not let Italian who praised Putin into Ukraine

20:34 18.12.2025
NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

NBU: After peace achieved, banks should reduce share of state sector in loans

20:36 28.11.2025
Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

Ukrainian govt updates operational plan to implement State Forest Management Strategy – PM

20:26 28.10.2025
Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

Volume of loans issued under Ukrainian portfolio state guarantee program down 15% in Sept, number of loans up 1.6%

19:24 20.10.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

10:34 24.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and Ukraine's State Archival Service sign cooperation memo

09:09 19.09.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

Ukrainian Red Cross and National Agency for Civil Service sign cooperation memo

18:50 27.08.2025
European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

European Solidarity calls decision to partially lift travel ban on female local council members victory

19:12 20.08.2025
Rada redistributes about UAH 40 bln in expenditures, deprives Kyiv of UAH 8 bln in revenues in favor of Ukrzaliznytsia

Rada redistributes about UAH 40 bln in expenditures, deprives Kyiv of UAH 8 bln in revenues in favor of Ukrzaliznytsia

20:44 06.08.2025
Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

HOT NEWS

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

LATEST

Russia still cannot restore its military potential after special operation Web - intelligence services source

Zaporizhstal again experiences blackout due to Jan 7 attacks

Russian drone kills 3, injures 4 in Kherson region – official

Appeals courts sets Shufrych's bail over UAH 33 mln, it has not yet been posted – PGO

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

Zelenskyy: Document on US security guarantees for Ukraine ready for finalization, waiting for feedback

Marinera/Bella 1 tanker has Russian owner – media

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

Electricity restored to 200,000 subscribers in Dnipropetrovsk region - DTEK

Dnipro Mayor Filatov declares state of emergency

AD
AD