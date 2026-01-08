Church officials get 3,303 border passes in 2025

The State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience requested the State Border Service 3,303 times to allow military representatives of religious organizations to cross the border during 2025.

"During 2025, the State Border Service sent 3,303 letters to the Administration of the State Border Service regarding the granting of permission to cross the state border of Ukraine by representatives of religious organizations," the State Service for Ethnopolitics said in a response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

The Service stated that it had information about fourteen individuals who had failed to fulfill their obligations to return to Ukraine in a timely manner.

At the same time, the department noted that it could not provide a list of violators by name, citing the legislation on personal data protection.

As reported, the State Committee for National Security and Defense Policy petitioned the State Border Service 9,122 times to allow conscripts to cross the border in 2022-2024, 23 of whom violated the conditions for returning to Ukraine.