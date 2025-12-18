Palisa: Reps of partner embassies informed about situation on frontline, state of energy sector, Defense Forces needs

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

At a briefing for representatives of the embassies of the United States, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Italy, partners were informed about the situation on the frontline, the state of our energy sector and the key needs of the Defense Forces, Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa has said.

"We held a briefing for representatives of the embassies of the United States, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Italy. We informed our partners about the situation on the frontline, the state of our energy sector and the key needs of the Defense Forces – primarily in matters of air defense. Special attention was paid to the enemy's plans for the coming years. The Russians do not plan to stop the war. They say this publicly, our intelligence reports on this," he said in a statement on Telegram. Palisa added that regular meetings "are important for our partners to see the real picture of the battlefield. Understand... how we should work together further."