Ukraine to open four new embassies in Latin America soon – Sybiha

Ukraine will soon open four new embassies in Latin America, namely in the Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay and Ecuador, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said following his participation in the High-Level Dialogue between the Council of Ministers of the Association of Caribbean States and the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Observer States in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press service, the minister spoke about Ukraine's desire to expand cooperation in the Latin American and Caribbean region, in particular, to open new embassies in the Dominican Republic, Panama, Uruguay, Ecuador. The Foreign Minister took the initiative to hold the first Ukraine-Caribbean summit to develop cooperation. He also assured Ukraine of its interest in participating in further activities of the Association of Caribbean States at all levels.

Sybiha also stated Ukraine's readiness to share with the Caribbean countries the unique resilience experience gained during the war, in particular in the defense and technology sectors. The minister said Ukraine possesses unique drone technologies, including martime and underwater drones, which can be used both for defense and for civilian purposes, such as agriculture, patrolling and other areas.

The Foreign Minister announced Ukraine's readiness to discuss the possibility of joint research work with the Caribbean countries in the fight against climate change. Ukraine shares the urgency of overcoming the climate crisis and has unique capabilities in Antarctic research. These include the Vernadsky Research Base and the Noosfera icebreaker.