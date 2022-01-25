Facts

20:46 25.01.2022

Zelensky: Evacuation of part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that taking away of part of diplomats from Ukraine by some countries is a subtlety of a complex diplomatic game, it does not mean an inevitable escalation.

"Embassies of EU countries and many others leave all their employees in Ukraine. The fact that some countries are taking out some of their diplomats does not mean an inevitable escalation at all, and is subtleties of a complex diplomatic game. We are working together with our partners and we act as a single team," Zelensky said in a video message posted on Facebook on Tuesday evening.

