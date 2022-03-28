Facts

18:06 28.03.2022

MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on the world to give the streets where the embassies and consulates of Russia are located names dedicated to Ukraine.

"Ukraine calls the world to change the address of Russian embassies and consulates to 'Ukraine Street.' The campaign website https://uastreet.world contains links to petitions to rename the streets with Russian embassies and consulates in 53 cities in 34 countries worldwide," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Monday.

