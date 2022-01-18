USPA more than triples volume of dredging with its own fleet in 2021

KYIV. Jan 18 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) provided 3.6 million cubic meters of dredging with its own fleet in 2021, while in 2020 the volume of similar work was 1.1 million cubic meters.

"The volume of dredging works during 2021, carried out exclusively by the USPA, amounted to 3.6 million cubic meters – work was carried out in almost all Ukrainian seaports, water areas and canals," Acting Head of the USPA Oleksandr Holodnytsky said during a briefing at a press center of Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

He also said that in the last days of 2021, merchant shipping was restored in Skadovsk port, in which there were no ship calls for about a year and a half.

In addition, according to Holodnytsky, as of the end of 2021, a navigable channel of the Dnipro River corresponded to the passport depths.

As reported, Ukrainian seaports handled 153.076 million tonnes of cargo in 2021, which is 3.8% less than in 2020.