Embassies of U.S., UK express support for new uniform of Ukrainian national football team

The embassies of the United States and Great Britain in Ukraine have expressed their support for the new uniform of the Ukrainian national football team, in which it will play at the 2020 European Football Championship.

"Love the new look. Glory to Ukraine! #CrimeaisUkraine!" the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter on Monday.

In response, the British Embassy tweeted: "We love it too!"

As reported, President of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko presented the uniform of the national team of Ukraine at the European Football Championship 2020, which depicts the contours of the borders of Ukraine, including the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as the words "Glory to Ukraine!", "Glory to the heroes!"

The Russian Federation called on the Union of European Football Associations to ban the use of the Ukrainian uniform, but UEFA approved a new uniform for the Ukrainian national football team for the 2020 European Championship.