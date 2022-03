Ambassadors of Poland, Turkey and Apostolic Nuncio continue to work in Kyiv

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki, Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Yağmur Ahmet Güldere and Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas continue to work in Kyiv, the Polish Ambassador to Ukraine said.

"There are also a nuncio and a Turkish ambassador," Cichocki said on Twitter on Wednesday.

So he responded to the media's suggestion that he was the only Western ambassador who did not leave Kyiv.