Facts

15:09 01.04.2022

Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has provided for displaced Ukrainians the opportunity to call the numbers of Ukrainian embassies in neighboring states or states of possible transit for free, the company's press service said on Friday.

In addition, Vodafone Ukraine provides its subscribers, who found themselves in Russia and Belarus, 30 free minutes daily for incoming and outgoing calls to Ukraine and in the host country, as well as 30 outgoing SMS.

"All Ukrainians who find themselves on the territory of the aggressor country after the start of the war will receive SMS with direct contacts of Ukrainian embassies in neighboring countries. Compatriots who have become victims of the illegal actions of the Russian regime and wish to return to Ukraine should provide their data to the nearest embassy," the statement says.

Tags: #embassies #vodafone
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

19:21 31.03.2022
Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

Vodafone Retail opens 287 stores, donates UAH 15 mln to AFU

18:09 31.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

Vodafone Ukraine restores communication in eight settlements of Kherson region

18:06 28.03.2022
MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

MFA calls on world to give streets where Russian embassies located names dedicated to Ukraine

16:34 09.03.2022
Ambassadors of Poland, Turkey and Apostolic Nuncio continue to work in Kyiv

Ambassadors of Poland, Turkey and Apostolic Nuncio continue to work in Kyiv

13:43 01.03.2022
Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

Vodafone Ukraine to provide business customers with access to communications even without payment

12:43 09.02.2022
Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

Vodafone Ukraine redeems eurobonds for $45 mln

17:04 31.01.2022
Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine do not record increase in number of hacker attacks on networks

20:46 25.01.2022
Zelensky: Evacuation of part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

Zelensky: Evacuation of part of diplomats by some countries from Ukraine is complex diplomatic game, not escalation

16:56 28.12.2021
Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

Vodafone Ukraine plans to invest UAH 500 mln in fixed Internet development in 2022

18:43 08.09.2021
Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Vodafone Ukraine completes acquisition of telecom provider Vega

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

Ukraine still has no Russia's response to proposals voiced in Istanbul – Kuleba

Russian forces continue to block Chernihiv, Kharkiv, trying to take Popasna, Rubizhne, Mariupol – General Staff

LATEST

EU expects China to influence Russia to end war in Ukraine - von der Leyen following EU-China summit

As result of enemy missile attack on Kharkiv Regional State Administration on March 1, some 29 people killed

MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

Nine 'green corridors' open in Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Luhansk regions on Friday – Vereschuk

Zelensky, Macron discuss course of talk process with Russia

Partial withdrawal of Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv regions gives no grounds to reduce Kyiv's defense – Ministry of Defense

Germany approves supply of APC of GDR era to Ukraine – media

Ukraine's Defense Ministry does not confirm or refute info on involvement of Ukraine in fire at oil depot in Belgorod

Any initiatives to establish peace in Ukraine should not freeze conflict – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD