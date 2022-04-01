Vodafone Ukraine makes free calls to Ukrainian embassies for evacuated Ukrainians

Mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has provided for displaced Ukrainians the opportunity to call the numbers of Ukrainian embassies in neighboring states or states of possible transit for free, the company's press service said on Friday.

In addition, Vodafone Ukraine provides its subscribers, who found themselves in Russia and Belarus, 30 free minutes daily for incoming and outgoing calls to Ukraine and in the host country, as well as 30 outgoing SMS.

"All Ukrainians who find themselves on the territory of the aggressor country after the start of the war will receive SMS with direct contacts of Ukrainian embassies in neighboring countries. Compatriots who have become victims of the illegal actions of the Russian regime and wish to return to Ukraine should provide their data to the nearest embassy," the statement says.