JYSK prepares to open stores in Kyiv, Kremenchuk

The international JYSK chain announced the opening of three stores in the first half of 2026 with a total area of ​​5,000 sq m: two in the capital and one in Kremenchuk.

"Today, we signed a new lease agreement to open a JYSK store in the White Line shopping center in Kyiv. The opening is scheduled for this summer. The store will have an area of 1,400 square meters," said Yevhen Ivanytsia, Country Director of JYSK Ukraine.

According to Ivanytsia, two more lease agreements were concluded the previous day, and the new stores are expected to open in the spring. The store in the Park Promenada shopping center on the Ring Road in Kyiv will have a total area of over 1,300 sq m, and the first JYSK store in Kremenchuk will open in the City Mall shopping center with an area of almost 1,300 sq m.

"At JYSK, we are proud that the company continues to actively develop and contribute to Ukraine's development," Ivanytsia added.

In 2025, the retailer opened nine new JYSK stores, including ones in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa. The chain also renovated 12 stores.

Currently, JYSK operates 112 stores in 38 Ukrainian cities, including an online store, jysk.ua. The retailer employs more than 900 people.

According to the YouControl analytical system, JYSK Ukraine's revenue increased by 24% from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 5.3 billion. Net profit increased by 22% to UAH 959 million.

JYSK is part of the Lars Larsen Group, a family-owned company with over 3,500 stores in 50 countries.

JYSK's revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year was EUR 6.2 billion.