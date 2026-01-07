Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:32 07.01.2026

JYSK prepares to open stores in Kyiv, Kremenchuk

2 min read
JYSK prepares to open stores in Kyiv, Kremenchuk

The international JYSK chain announced the opening of three stores in the first half of 2026 with a total area of ​​5,000 sq m: two in the capital and one in Kremenchuk.

"Today, we signed a new lease agreement to open a JYSK store in the White Line shopping center in Kyiv. The opening is scheduled for this summer. The store will have an area of 1,400 square meters," said Yevhen Ivanytsia, Country Director of JYSK Ukraine.

According to Ivanytsia, two more lease agreements were concluded the previous day, and the new stores are expected to open in the spring. The store in the Park Promenada shopping center on the Ring Road in Kyiv will have a total area of over 1,300 sq m, and the first JYSK store in Kremenchuk will open in the City Mall shopping center with an area of almost 1,300 sq m.

"At JYSK, we are proud that the company continues to actively develop and contribute to Ukraine's development," Ivanytsia added.

In 2025, the retailer opened nine new JYSK stores, including ones in Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Odesa. The chain also renovated 12 stores.

Currently, JYSK operates 112 stores in 38 Ukrainian cities, including an online store, jysk.ua. The retailer employs more than 900 people.

According to the YouControl analytical system, JYSK Ukraine's revenue increased by 24% from January to September 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, reaching UAH 5.3 billion. Net profit increased by 22% to UAH 959 million.

JYSK is part of the Lars Larsen Group, a family-owned company with over 3,500 stores in 50 countries.

JYSK's revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year was EUR 6.2 billion.

Tags: #store #retailer #opening

MORE ABOUT

20:31 23.12.2025
SPAR opens renovates store at Kyiv's Central Railway Station

SPAR opens renovates store at Kyiv's Central Railway Station

20:25 23.12.2025
Lviv Croissants opens new outlet at Zakopane ski resort in Poland

Lviv Croissants opens new outlet at Zakopane ski resort in Poland

19:45 16.10.2025
Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

Ukrainian House opened in Brussels – dpty PM’s Office

20:40 23.09.2025
Epicenter Group plans to boost solar power capacity in Ukraine to 108 MW by 2030

Epicenter Group plans to boost solar power capacity in Ukraine to 108 MW by 2030

18:02 23.09.2025
Zelenskyy takes part in opening of 80th UN General Assembly

Zelenskyy takes part in opening of 80th UN General Assembly

19:42 21.08.2025
Novus plans to expand Mi Market network, opening 60 stores each year

Novus plans to expand Mi Market network, opening 60 stores each year

20:24 18.06.2025
LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

LC Waikiki to open store in Cosmo Multimall mall in Kyiv

20:57 22.05.2025
Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

Goodwine Care store to open in new format in Kyiv

20:50 17.04.2025
Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

11:18 16.04.2025
The war changes the priorities: furniture market is thriving online

The war changes the priorities: furniture market is thriving online

HOT NEWS

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy: Guarantee №1 is our strong well-equipped army with normal weapons

Zelenskyy: Feb could be working month for legislative changes

Zelenskyy: I think I will meet with Trump soon

LATEST

Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

Ukrainians file almost 90,000 applications to Intl Register of Damage RD4U – Shuliak

Sybiha on US seizure of Russian tanker: We welcome such approach to dealing with Russia

Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

Second death reported in massive strike on Odesa – authorities

Ukraine expects much from Cyprus' presidency of EU Council – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: War may end during Cyprus' presidency of EU Council

Zelenskyy coordinates European integration process with Sandu, discusses energy, security issues

Operation to seize Russian-flagged tanker Mariner completed – EUCOM

AD
AD