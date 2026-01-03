Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:27 03.01.2026

Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

1 min read
Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Ukraine and the United States have agreed at the level of their general staffs on a "military document" consisting of four sections, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov reported.

"Indeed, bilateral work was carried out with the United States of America at the level of the general staffs. A military document was agreed. It contains four sections, four annexes… All these sections address how Ukraine will be supported, how the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be supported, their sustainment, their recovery, their modernization, how compliance with the agreements will be monitored, how procedures will be conducted, and what responses there will be if violations of the agreement are identified by either side," he said following a meeting with national security advisers from European countries in Kyiv on Saturday.

Hnatov said that this is a strictly bilateral agreement.

According to him, similar work is currently continuing with other partner countries as well. In particular, one of the sections concerns the activities of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Tags: #hnatov #military_document

MORE ABOUT

17:45 18.12.2025
Umerov and Hnatov to be in Florida on Thurs and Friday – Stefanishyna

Umerov and Hnatov to be in Florida on Thurs and Friday – Stefanishyna

16:56 05.12.2025
Umerov and Hnatov's talks with US representatives in Florida continue

Umerov and Hnatov's talks with US representatives in Florida continue

14:43 04.12.2025
Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

17:43 18.07.2025
Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

18:33 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

Zelenskyy appoints new Chief of General Staff Hnatov to Supreme Commander HQ

13:15 27.02.2025
Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

Hnatov appointed Deputy Chief of Ukraine's General Staff

09:19 27.02.2025
Zelenskyy dismisses Hnatov from post of commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

Zelenskyy dismisses Hnatov from post of commander of Joint Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Zelenskyy proposes Digital Transformation Minister Fedorov to head Defense Ministry

Budanov appointed head of President’s Office of Ukraine – decree

LATEST

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

National security advisors to brief leaders on latest work in documents ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting – First Dpty Foreign Minister

First Dpty Foreign Minister: 18 foreign participants gather in Kyiv, review key documents during first session

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss preparations for Coalition of Willing leaders' meeting

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Zaporizhia NPP loses power from one high-voltage line due to hostilities

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region overnight, no casualties

Occupiers kill 2 civilians in Donetsk region over past day

National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv

URCS working at site of Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

AD
AD