Chief of General Staff: Ukraine, USA have agreed on military document comprised of 4 sections

Ukraine and the United States have agreed at the level of their general staffs on a "military document" consisting of four sections, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov reported.

"Indeed, bilateral work was carried out with the United States of America at the level of the general staffs. A military document was agreed. It contains four sections, four annexes… All these sections address how Ukraine will be supported, how the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be supported, their sustainment, their recovery, their modernization, how compliance with the agreements will be monitored, how procedures will be conducted, and what responses there will be if violations of the agreement are identified by either side," he said following a meeting with national security advisers from European countries in Kyiv on Saturday.

Hnatov said that this is a strictly bilateral agreement.

According to him, similar work is currently continuing with other partner countries as well. In particular, one of the sections concerns the activities of the "Coalition of the Willing."