Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and candidate for the position of Minister of Defense, First Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the priorities of the defense department with the parliamentary committee on national security.

"Denys Shmyhal informed about the main results of the work and outlined the key areas of concentration of the Ministry of Defense's efforts. Among the priorities are the maximum strengthening of the capabilities of the Defense Forces, maintaining the effectiveness of management and proper implementation of the tasks facing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the vision of Mykhailo Fedorov's activities as the future head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – in the event that the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy," the committee said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The profile committee said adhering to the Transition Book approach with the involvement of a parliamentary committee is an important step towards strengthening institutional continuity, process continuity, and governance transparency.