Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 07.01.2026

Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

1 min read
Shmyhal, Fedorov discuss priorities of defense department with National Security Committee

Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and candidate for the position of Minister of Defense, First Deputy Prime Minister for Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the priorities of the defense department with the parliamentary committee on national security.

"Denys Shmyhal informed about the main results of the work and outlined the key areas of concentration of the Ministry of Defense's efforts. Among the priorities are the maximum strengthening of the capabilities of the Defense Forces, maintaining the effectiveness of management and proper implementation of the tasks facing the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Special attention was paid to the vision of Mykhailo Fedorov's activities as the future head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – in the event that the Verkhovna Rada supports his candidacy," the committee said in a statement on its official Facebook page on Wednesday.

The profile committee said adhering to the Transition Book approach with the involvement of a parliamentary committee is an important step towards strengthening institutional continuity, process continuity, and governance transparency.

Tags: #council #committee #national_security

MORE ABOUT

19:58 07.01.2026
War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

14:02 03.01.2026
Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

Meeting of national security advisors from Coalition of Willing begins in Kyiv

12:21 03.01.2026
National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv

National security advisors from European countries arrive in Kyiv

17:10 30.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

Zelenskyy: Security advisors of Coalition of Willing to meet on Jan 3 in Ukraine, leaders may meet on Jan 6 in France

19:59 04.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

20:02 25.11.2025
Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council for 2026-2028

Ukraine elected to OPCW Executive Council for 2026-2028

20:59 31.10.2025
MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

MP: Rada proposed to adopt law on deferment from mobilization for servicemen served for year under 18-25 contract

20:03 21.10.2025
Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

20:08 02.10.2025
Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

Stefanchuk counting on Germany's leadership in unblocking first cluster of negotiations with EU

19:58 01.10.2025
Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

Council for Television and Radio Broadcasting on Hungary's blocking of Ukrainian media: It goes beyond acceptable regulatory practices

HOT NEWS

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

Enemy attacks with medium-range ballistics: 244 of 278 enemy targets shot down or suppressed, missiles and 16 attack UAVs hit at 19 locations

LATEST

Sybiha: Ukraine awaits reaction from countries condemning alleged Ukrainian attack on Putin's residence

IT-Enterprise adds Darnytsia, Rozetka, MHP Lehkо, Oschadbank, 24 more clients in 2025

Rutte, Rubio discuss Arctic, efforts to end war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Kyiv should have all backup schemes to counter occupiers' attempts to shut down city

Sybiha welcomes US detention of Russian shadow fleet tanker Olina

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Sybiha: Convinced there will be additional decisions on strengthening air defense

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

Zelenskyy, Healey discuss air defense means, possible mode of operation of British contingent

European Solidarity initiates resolution of Rada on energy protection

AD
AD