Zelenskyy: Ukrainian team already on its way to USA to continue negotiations on Fri and Sat

Meeting between the President of Ukraine and the President of Cyprus December 4, 2025 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Ukrainian delegation has already left for the United States for negotiations and to continue work on a draft agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Friday, Saturday - our team will be in the United States of America. It is already on its way to the United States. The Americans are waiting for them there. I don’t know who else may be present. There may be Europeans," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Thursday.