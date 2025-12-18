Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:39 18.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian team already on its way to USA to continue negotiations on Fri and Sat

1 min read
Meeting between the President of Ukraine and the President of Cyprus December 4, 2025
Meeting between the President of Ukraine and the President of Cyprus December 4, 2025 | Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

The Ukrainian delegation has already left for the United States for negotiations and to continue work on a draft agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Friday, Saturday - our team will be in the United States of America. It is already on its way to the United States. The Americans are waiting for them there. I don’t know who else may be present. There may be Europeans," Zelenskyy said, answering journalists’ questions on Thursday.

Tags: #ukrainian_delegation

MORE ABOUT

09:15 05.12.2025
Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

13:27 29.11.2025
Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

14:41 13.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation heads to Washington for talks on air defense, energy, and sanctions – Yermak

18:08 10.10.2025
Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

09:15 01.09.2025
Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

Ukrainian PM: DFC delegation to arrive in Ukraine in Sept

14:35 23.07.2025
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

17:54 23.04.2025
Ukrainian delegation in London, national security advisor of Coalition of Willing countries agree on further regular consultations towards peace – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation in London, national security advisor of Coalition of Willing countries agree on further regular consultations towards peace – Yermak

15:48 22.06.2024
Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

10:33 28.02.2022
Defense Minister, leader of Servant of the People faction among members of Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia

Defense Minister, leader of Servant of the People faction among members of Ukrainian delegation at talks with Russia

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Zelenskyy: Not letting Ukraine use Russian assets will disrupt dialogue and diplomacy

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

Zelenskyy: Some differences remain on issue of territories, frozen assets of the Russian Federation and others

Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

LATEST

Peace is not cheap, it's priceless - Costa welcoming Zelenskyy to EC meeting

Long-range drones hit Russian equipment at Belbek airfield worth hundreds of millions of dollars - SBU

More than half of Ukrainians who know about 'Midas' case consider Zelenskyy responsible for Mindich's actions – KIIS

Russian intelligence trying to intimidate Belgian politicians over frozen assets – media

Zelenskyy arrives at EU summit

Cancellation of power outage schedules currently impossible due to daily shelling - Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy: At the request of the US, only presidential elections were considered, there is no consensus with Rada on online voting yet

Poroshenko called for support for naming a street in central Kyiv after Andriy Parubiy

Kyiv Mayor: Completion of core construction works at Mostytska station planned for 2026

Zelenskyy: Not letting Ukraine use Russian assets will disrupt dialogue and diplomacy

AD
AD