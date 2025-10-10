Ukrainian delegation in USA to discuss strategic partnership, incl Drone Deal – MFA

During the visit of the Ukrainian team to the United States next week, the entire range of issues of Ukrainian-U.S. strategic partnership will be discussed, including the Drone Deal, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy has said.

Answering a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent regarding whether the so-called "Drone Deal" will be discussed during the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States, Tykhy said "the entire range of issues of Ukrainian-U.S. strategic partnership will be discussed."

"Including, and security and defense issues will be a priority, of course. The drone deal, of course, is included in the circle of these issues, work on this agreement is ongoing. I am convinced that the conversation about advancing this agreement will be among the important subject of this visit," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Tykhy, Ukraine expects that "the visit will be very meaningful."

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the visit of the Ukrainian delegation to the United States. According to him, preparations are underway and a plan of meetings is being formed.

The president announced that the delegation will include Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, as well as Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

"There will also be a significant component of the visit from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the National Security and Defense Council. We are forming a plan for meetings. We have offered the United States several strong defense agreements that can strengthen both of our countries, and we must make our dialogue with United States on these agreements more meaningful," Zelenskyy said.