Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Photo: Telegram @V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a detailed report from the Ukrainian delegation following the US meetings and instructed them to continue working constructively with US President Trump's team and European partners.

“Rustem Umerov and participants in the negotiations in Florida reported on the key points raised by the American side in the dialogue. The work was based on the Geneva document, and that document has been refined,” Zelenskyy said on X Tuesday.

He also thanked Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov for a very informative briefing from his American partners on the real situation at the front.

“With the participation of intelligence representatives, there was a discussion with the American side on the feasibility of various steps on the front line and the challenges of ensuring protection from Russian strikes and preventing violations of agreements in the event of a ceasefire,” the President noted.

He briefed the delegation on conversations with European leaders and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff that took place the day before in Paris.

According to Zelenskyy, the Russians have already launched new disinformation campaigns in preparation for their meetings with the American side.

“I gave instructions to continue the most constructive work possible with President Trump’s team, as well as with our European partners. Ukrainian intelligence will provide partners with all available information regarding Russia’s true intentions and its attempts to use diplomatic engagement as cover to weaken sanctions and block important collective European decisions,” the head of state stressed.

He added that Ukraine is interested in true peace and guaranteed security; this interest must be squeezed out of the Russian side, and this task can only be achieved jointly with partners.

“The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine will maintain continuous contact with the United States to determine the schedule of future meetings,” Zelenskyy added.