Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is prepared for any scenario, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address regarding the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the United States.

“Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue their discussions in the United States with President Trump’s team. Our task now is to obtain full information about what was said in Moscow and what other pretexts Putin has come up with to drag out the war and to pressure Ukraine. Ukraine is prepared for any possible developments,” Zelenskyy said in his video address on X.

He noted that Kyiv will “work as constructively as possible with all partners to ensure that peace is achieved – and that it is, after all, a dignified peace. Only a dignified peace provides real security, and we fully understand that this requires – and will continue to require – the support of our partners.”