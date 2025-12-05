Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 05.12.2025

Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukrainian delegation's talks in USA will continue, Ukraine prepared for any developments – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is prepared for any scenario, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an evening video address regarding the Ukrainian delegation’s talks in the United States.

“Today, Ukrainian representatives will continue their discussions in the United States with President Trump’s team. Our task now is to obtain full information about what was said in Moscow and what other pretexts Putin has come up with to drag out the war and to pressure Ukraine. Ukraine is prepared for any possible developments,” Zelenskyy said in his video address on X.

He noted that Kyiv will “work as constructively as possible with all partners to ensure that peace is achieved – and that it is, after all, a dignified peace. Only a dignified peace provides real security, and we fully understand that this requires – and will continue to require – the support of our partners.”

Tags: #ukrainian_delegation #usa

MORE ABOUT

12:31 05.12.2025
USA urges EU to oppose 'reparation loan' to Ukraine – media

USA urges EU to oppose 'reparation loan' to Ukraine – media

19:59 04.12.2025
Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

Zelenskyy, Costa discussing planned negotiations with USA

14:43 04.12.2025
Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

Umerov and Hnatov to meet with USA side in Florida on Thursday – member of Ukrainian delegation

21:27 03.12.2025
Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

Following Witkoff and Kushner's trip to Moscow, political experts agree that Russia continuing to drag out time

18:28 03.12.2025
Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

21:29 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

Zelenskyy says he ready to meet with Trump

20:07 02.12.2025
Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

Trump calls war in Ukraine 'chaos' that is not easy to settle

16:55 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

14:35 02.12.2025
Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

Zelenskyy instructs delegation to continue working with Trump and European partners in most constructive manner possible

20:10 01.12.2025
Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

Meloni emphasizes importance of ‘rapprochement of views’ between Europe and USA for peace in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Peace agreement must be based on full respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity - President of Cyprus

Cyprus' EU presidency could be historic in opening up clusters for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

LATEST

No general pay hike for military in 2026 budget, but new contracts offer improved terms – Shmyhal

Ukrainian agribusiness sector ready for European standards and capable of becoming a driver of recovery - Tarasov

Ukraine's Consulate General will open in Prešov, Slovakia – MFA

Already 21 countries participate in PURL with total commitment of $4.18 bln – Sybiha

European Solidarity calls on Zelenskyy to veto 2026 state budget to increase payments to military

AFU General Staff: Nevinnomyssk Azot, producing basic components for explosives, damaged

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

Unmanned Systems Force hit 1,234 enemy targets in past 24 hours

Child killed, three people injured amid enemy strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region

Polish court issues European arrest warrants for Ukrainians suspected of railway sabotage

AD
AD