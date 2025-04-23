Ukrainian delegation in London, national security advisor of Coalition of Willing countries agree on further regular consultations towards peace – Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov held a meeting in London with national security and foreign policy advisors of the Coalition of the Willing countries.

Prime Minister's National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell participated from the UK, President's Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonn from France and Chancellor's Foreign and Security Policy Advisor Jens Plötner from Germany.

"The meeting took place at the official residence of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office at the invitation of Foreign Secretary David Lammy. This is the second such meeting – the previous one was held in Paris. And today we continued a deep dialogue aimed at achieving a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine," Yermak said in a Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the Ukrainian delegation emphasized its commitment to the peace efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The UN head thanked the partners for their strong support and common desire to stop the war as soon as possible.

"Russia continues to refuse an unconditional ceasefire, delaying the process and trying to manipulate the negotiations. But international unity and the clear position of our partners leave it no chance," Yermak said.

"We agreed on further regular consultations to achieve the main goal: a just peace for Ukraine," the President's Office head said following the meeting.