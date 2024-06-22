Zelenskyy approves composition of Ukrainian delegation for accession negotiations with EU led by Stefanishyna

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation for the accession negotiations with the European Union, headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

Decree No. 365/2024 "On the delegation of Ukraine for participation in negotiations with the European Union on the conclusion of the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the European Union" was published on Friday on the President's Office website.

The delegation includes Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, his deputy Ihor Zhovkva, First Deputy Head of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko, Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Ruslan Strilets, Deputy Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk, and others.

According to the document, a total of 34 negotiators have been approved. Most delegates are presented at the level of deputy and first deputy heads of ministries, except for Minister Ruslan Strilets.

The negotiations will also involve Head of the State Statistics Service Ihor Verner, Deputy Governor of the National Bank Serhiy Nikolaychuk, Head of the Antimonopoly Committee Pavlo Kyrylenko, and others.

According to the decree, the head of the delegation is allowed to make changes to the composition of Ukraine's delegation, distribute responsibilities among its members.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to ensure the formation and approval of the personal composition of working (negotiating) groups to prepare Ukraine's negotiation positions during negotiations with the European Union on the conclusion of the Agreement on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

The decree also regulates the approval of directives for negotiations with the EU.

As reported, on June 21, the EU member states approved the negotiation frameworks for the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the European Union.