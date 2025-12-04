Russian attacks injure 7 in Odesa

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Seven residents Odesa residents have already been injured as a result of a night attack by enemy drones, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"According to updated data, seven people were injured as a result of a night attack by strike drones on Odessa," he said on Telegram.

According to Kiper, as of now, one person remains in hospital. The other victims were provided with medical assistance without hospitalization.

The services continue to work to eliminate the consequences of the attack and provide necessary assistance to residents.

As reported, five Odesa residents were injured as a result of a night attack by enemy drones, a fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, and an administrative building was damaged.