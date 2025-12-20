Russia strikes port infrastructure in Odesa region; 8 killed, 27 injured – service

Photo: https://t.me/dsns_telegram

Already eight victims of enemy attack in Odesa and 27 injured, the State Emergency Service has said.

"Eight lives were cut short by the enemy attack on Odesa region, another 27 people were injured," the service said in the Telegram channel.

The service said that during the Russian missile strike on the port infrastructure facility in Odesa region, some of the injured were in a bus that was in the epicenter.

Trucks caught fire in the parking lot, and cars were also damaged.

All fires were quickly extinguished.

As reported, Russia struck the port infrastructure of Odesa region on Friday evening, seven people were killed and 15 injured.

Head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper has said: "This evening, the enemy again massively attacked the port infrastructure facility in Odesa region with ballistic missiles. As a result of the strike, trucks in the parking lot caught fire."

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba responded to this hostile attack, calling on the world to respond accordingly and increase sanctions pressure on Russia.