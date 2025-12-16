Availability of mobile communication networks in Odesa restored to 60% - Dpty PM Fedorov

In Odesa, as of now, the availability of mobile communication networks has been restored to 60%, Starlink terminals are additionally used to connect new points of invincibility, said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov.

"As of now, network availability in Odesa has been restored to 60%. Our operators are working around the clock to restore the networks as soon as possible," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

According to Fedorov, the base stations maintained communication using batteries in the first hours after the attack, and the network was later supported using generators.

"To this end, additional teams have been formed, including from other regions, to refuel generators and repair damaged equipment," the First Deputy Prime Minister explained.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko stated that the damage to the power system in Odesa is significant, so restoring grids throughout the city will take time.

Over the weekend, energy workers restored electricity to 184,000 consumers in Odesa region and 345,000 in Mykolaiv region following one of the most massive Russian strikes since the beginning of the war.

On Saturday night, December 13, the Russians carried out one of the most massive air attacks on Odesa region.