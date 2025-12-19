URCS volunteers help victims of drone strikes in Odesa region

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) rapid response team in the Odesa region worked at the scene of the aftermath of another Russian airstrike on Odesa.

"A URCS aid station was set up, where first psychological aid was provided, humanitarian aid was distributed… Volunteers were on duty to provide prompt first aid," the URC reported on Facebook on Friday.

At the aid station, people could also drink tea and charge their mobile phones.

As reported, one person was injured and transport infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of the Russian airstrike on Odesa.