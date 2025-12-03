Ukraine invited to visit USA to continue talks – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha said Ukraine received an invitation from the U.S. side to visit the United States in the near future to continue negotiations on peace efforts.

"The Ukrainian delegation received an invitation from the U.S. side to visit the United States in the near future to continue negotiations within the framework of the peace process," Sybiha said in Brussels.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov would prepare a meeting with representatives of President Donald Trump in the United States.

On December 2, President Zelenskyy announced that the U.S. delegation consisting of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner would immediately convey signals to Ukraine after the meeting in the Kremlin with Vladimir Putin.