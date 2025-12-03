Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:17 03.12.2025

Russia occupies 3 villages near Pokrovsk and Hulyaipole during day - DeepState

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russia has completely occupied the villages of Balahan, near Pokrovsk and Solodke and Zatyshsha near Hulyaipole in Zaporizhia region and are and are also advancing in the urban area of Pokrovsk, as well as near the neighboring village of Novoekonomichne and near Hulyaipole.

"The enemy occupied Balahan, Solodke and Zatyshsha, and also advanced in Pokrovsk, near Novoekonomichne and Hulyaipolia," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel said on Wednesday.

Tags: #occupied #deepstate

