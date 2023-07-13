Facts

20:17 13.07.2023

Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

1 min read
Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

The Russian aggressor managed to return two sisters aged 5 and 12 to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reports.

"Five- and 12-year-old sisters separated from their parents from the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All the time they were with their grandmother, who refused to hand over the children to the mother who returned from captivity. After the appeal of the girls' mother, our Office has developed a mechanism for their return with the Russian side. And, fortunately, everything was successful. Now the family has been reunited," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

Tags: #children #occupied #territories

MORE ABOUT

13:48 01.07.2023
Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

Juvenile prosecutors: 494 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression

11:01 28.06.2023
PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

PGO: Some 493 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

11:28 23.06.2023
UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

UN puts Russia on ‘shame’ list for murder of Ukrainian children – media

20:21 19.06.2023
There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

There’s no structure in world that would help Ukraine return deported children

20:06 19.06.2023
Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

Russians register ‘adopted’ Ukrainian children as ‘those under interim custody’

13:03 19.06.2023
Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

Russia could deport 200,000-300,000 children from Ukraine – Herasymchuk

09:57 05.06.2023
At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

At least 500 Ukrainian children on list of innocent victims of Russian aggression – Zelenskyy

20:47 01.06.2023
Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

Embassies of 23 countries in Ukraine demand Russia return Ukrainian children – joint statement

14:18 01.06.2023
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen urge Russia to stop deporting Ukrainian children

09:45 01.06.2023
All events for Children's Day cancelled in Kyiv

All events for Children's Day cancelled in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

Rada adopts bill on medical cannabis at first reading

Zelenskyy: Victory in war with Russia is main goal for Ukraine, opening possibility of NATO membership

LATEST

Defense forces inflict six strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day – AFU General Staff

Kyiv City Council bans public use of Russian-language cultural product

Residents of occupied Henychesk district, refusing to obtain Russian citizenship, forcibly deported to Russia – AFU General Staff

Invaders fire 487 shells at Kherson region, there’re victims – Regional Military Administration head

AFU kills 510 occupiers over day

Humanitarian aid must be protected – statement by UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Ukraine

Ukraine to receive over EUR 1.5 bln of military assistance from partners – Reznikov on results of NATO Summit

Supreme Court Chairman: Some 99% of Russia's war crimes to be tried by Ukrainian courts

Ukrainian defense forces continue to advance gradually in Melitopol, Berdiansk directions

Ukraine already gets cluster munitions from USA – Tarnavsky

AD
AD
AD
AD