Two children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territory – Lubinets

The Russian aggressor managed to return two sisters aged 5 and 12 to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territory, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reports.

"Five- and 12-year-old sisters separated from their parents from the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. All the time they were with their grandmother, who refused to hand over the children to the mother who returned from captivity. After the appeal of the girls' mother, our Office has developed a mechanism for their return with the Russian side. And, fortunately, everything was successful. Now the family has been reunited," Lubinets wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday.