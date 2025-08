Enemy occupies Popiv Yar, advances into areas of Toretsk and Voskresenka in Donetsk region – DeepState

Russian troops have occupied Popiv Yar and advanced near Poltavka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region), and also advanced in the direction of Toretsk and Scherbynivka (Bakhmut district, Donetsk region) and Voskresenka (Volnovakha district, Donetsk region), which borders Synelnykovsky district of Dnipropetrovsk region, the DeepState project reported on Telegram on Tuesday.

