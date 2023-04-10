Russians increasing number of checkpoints, patrols, inspections in temporarily occupied territories – General Staff

The Russians are strengthening occupation and counterintelligence measures against the local population in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to strengthen the counterintelligence regime in the temporarily occupied territories. In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, and around the town, the number of checkpoints and patrols has increased," the General Staff said in a Facebook post on Monday evening.

It is reported that a similar situation has developed in the town of Tokmak, Zaporizhia region. "Fearing a leak of information about the locations of the occupiers' units, the invaders began to restrict certain routes to local taxi drivers."