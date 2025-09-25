Photo: https://t.me/robert_magyar

Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the night of September 25 hit three gas distribution stations in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region: Schastya, Severodonetsk and Novopskov stations, commander of the USF Robert "Magyar" Brovdi said.

"The voyage on the night of September 25, 2025 was carried out by the Birds of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces," he said in the Telegram channel on Thursday.

The Schastya gas distribution station (Luhansk region, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine) is the main source of gas for Luhansk TPP. Luhansk TPP has switched to forced coal-fired operation; The Severodonetsk gas distribution station (Siverodonetsk, Luhansk region, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine) is critically important for the chemical industry, gas supply to Severodonetsk "Azot," and not only; the Novopskov gas distribution station (Luhansk region, temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine)," he listed the gas infrastructure facilities, adding photos of the moments of their damage to the post.

In addition, Magyar hinted at the relevant events in Russia's Krasnodar territory. "This is not all, the night that passed. Yes, Krasnodar territory, or how are you there? There will be more...," Magyar said.