Invaders’ advance slowed by half last New Year's week – DeepState

Russian occupiers increased their control over Ukrainian territory by 47.8 square kilometers during the past week, from December 29 to January 5, which is almost half the amount they gained the week before, when they occupied 95.51 square kilometers, according to maps from the DeepState OSINT project.

Meanwhile, the enemy increased its advance in Chasiv-Yar, Kostiantynivka, and Siversk directions in the east and north of Donetsk region, capturing 20.34 square kilometers there in a week, primarily by consolidating its positions in the gray zone, which has shrunk by 15.4 square kilometers over the same period. The week before last, the occupiers captured 12.51 square kilometers there.

A significant slowdown in the enemy's advance is being recorded in other directions. In particular, in Zaporizhia,Huliai-Pole, and Novo-Pavlivka directions in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, the occupiers occupied 7.71 square kilometers last week (the week before last, 28.78 square kilometers); in Lymany direction in the north of Donetsk region, 3.18 square kilometers (the week before last, 4.35 square kilometers); in Pokrovsk direction in the west of Donetsk region, 6.57 square kilometers (the week before last, 24.36 square kilometers); in Sumy direction, also 6.57 square kilometers (the week before last, 17.91 square kilometers), not counting the area of ​​the village of Hrabovske, where the enemy additionally occupied 3.43 square kilometers in a week (the week before last, 3.93 square kilometers).

Last week, the gray zone of undefined control in Zaporizhia, Huliai-Pole, and Novo-Pavlivka directions increased by 2.22 square kilometers; in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia, by 10.92 square kilometers; in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, where the occupied area remained unchanged, by 8.55 square kilometers; and in Lymany, by 3.19 square kilometers. In Sumy region, the gray zone remained virtually unchanged, expanding slightly near Hrabivske and shrinking slightly at the main enemy bridgehead.

Overall, the area of ​​the gray zone increased by 2.82 square kilometers over the past week, compared to 13.99 square kilometers the week before.

Thus, on average, last week, the occupiers increased their area of ​​control by 6.83 square kilometers per day, while the gray zone expanded by an average of 0.4 square kilometers.

