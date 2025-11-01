Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:48 01.11.2025

Invaders occupy 267 square km of Ukrainian territory in Oct as in Sept – DeepState

Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

The enemy occupied 267 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in October, which is identical to the area occupied in September and constitutes 0.04% of the country's total area, according to the DeepState OSINT project's Telegram channel.

It is noted that the overall area of ​​occupation now stands at 19.09%. In relative terms, the amount of occupied territory has increased by 3.1%, and the number of assault operations by 2.3%.

"The highest number of losses occurred in Novopavlivka-Huliaipole area, which accounts for 69% of the occupied territory and only 16% of the assault operations. In October, the intensity of Pokrovsk axis remained the same, although the intensity of Lymany axis decreased. The number of assault operations increased in the direction of Kostiantynivka and on Kharkiv sector (from Kozacha Lopan to Dvurechanske)," the report states.

Tags: #occupied #deepstate

