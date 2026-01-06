Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:52 06.01.2026

Russia advances 3.2 sq km on Siversk and Chasiv Yar axes - DeepState

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian occupiers advanced near the village of Fedorivka, Soledar urban community, Bakhmut district, and within the village of Novomarkove, Kostiantynivsky urban community, Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region, on the Siversk and Chasiv Yar axes, respectively.

"The enemy advanced near Fedorivka and in Novomarkovoe," the DeepState OSINT project Telegram channel reported on Tuesday.

According to the project's maps, the area of enemy occupation over the past day and a half has increased by 3.2 sq km near Siversk and Chasiv Yar, mainly due to consolidation in the "gray zone", which has decreased by 2.78 sq km here.

At the same time, the expansion of the "gray zone" in the Hulyaipole and Novopavlivka directions by 5.83 sq km is recorded, where the increase in the area of stable enemy control over the past day is not recorded.

No changes in other directions.

As reported, on average last week the occupiers increased the area of control by 6.83 sq km per day, while the "gray zone" increased by an average of 0.4 sq km.

