16:55 02.12.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level

Zelenskyy: Ukraine may meet with the American side at a higher level
Ukraine will expect signals from the American side regarding today's meeting in Russia, future steps will depend on them, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There will be a meeting of the American delegation in Russia, we will wait for the corresponding signals from them. They want to report to us immediately after their meeting. I think that the future and next steps depend on these signals, which they will be. The steps will change throughout the day, even, I think, hourly," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin in Dublin.

According to the president, if there is "fair play" with partners, then meetings with the American delegation can take place quite quickly. The level of these meetings depends on the signals.

"If the signals are such that they will provide an opportunity and a chance for quick and global, but quick decisions, then the level will be higher," he said.

Zelensky noted that the dialogues can be continued, but a result is needed, since Ukrainians are dying every day.

"You can just talk, but you can still achieve the maximum to bring the end of the war closer. I am ready to receive all the signals, I am ready to meet with President Trump. Everything depends on today's talks," he explained.

As previously reported, Witkoff flew to Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Vladimir Putin, in particular, on ending the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff, together with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, will hold talks with Putin, the talks are scheduled for 5 p.m., Russian media reported.

