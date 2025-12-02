Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:37 02.12.2025

Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

1 min read
Ukraine, Ireland sign partnership roadmap – PM

Ukraine and Ireland have signed a partnership roadmap for the period up to 2030, Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

"Today, we signed a partnership roadmap between Ireland and Ukraine for the period up to 2030, an agreement to strengthen our bilateral relations, particularly in areas such as cyber resilience, education cooperation, particularly between universities and technical institutes, and culture. We are also focused on how we can further strengthen economic ties between us, including business-to-business cooperation, trade, and investment programs," Martin said at a joint press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Dublin on Tuesday.

