Kyiv officials urged to house vulnerable in heated shelters

Kyiv local authorities should organize the placement of families with children and people who need additional assistance in the premises of social facilities provided with heat supply, former Member of Parliament, member of the Supervisory Board of the We Build Ukraine analytical center, Victoria Voytsitska has said.

"There are schools and other social facilities where individual heat points/boiler rooms operate, the work of which does not depend on centralized heat supply. I believe that local authorities, in coordination with the central government and our partners, should urgently organize the placement of families with children and people who need additional assistance in premises where heat will be provided," Voytsitska wrote on Facebook on Friday.

She noted that such a step is necessary in view of the drain of water from house heating systems due to the danger of destruction of the centralized heat supply infrastructure.

Maria Berlinska, director of the Air Intelligence Support Center, expressed a similar opinion. She noted that the inviolability points are not designed for mass and long-term stay of people.

"I hope that local and central authorities, together with partners, will be able to immediately organize the placement of families with children and people in need of help in warm rooms. This is not about comfort. This is about survival," she wrote on her Facebook page.

As reported, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) explained that draining water from house heating systems is a mandatory technical action and does not mean a long-term lack of heat.