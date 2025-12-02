Zelenskyy begins meeting with Irish PM

A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Michail Martin has begun in Dublin.

This was reported from the broadcast conducted by the Youtube channel of the Office of the President.

Before the meeting, the leaders shook hands.

As reported, Martin previously met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska in Dublin during their official visit to the country.

It is known that Zelenskyy will hold a bilateral meeting with Martin, together they will attend the opening ceremony of the Irish-Ukrainian Economic Forum, which "offers an opportunity to explore the potential for strengthening business ties, trade and investment ties between Ireland and Ukraine."