15:25 29.11.2025

Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

1 min read
Ukrainian President and Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes it is necessary to amend the state's defense plan and discussed this with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“Several key points. It is time to update the fundamental defense documents of Ukraine, including the national defense plan. The course of hostilities has shown what must become the renewed priorities,” Zelenskyy noted in a Telegram channel, reporting on the Defense Minister's report on Saturday.

According to the president, the minister will prepare detailed proposals for changes and submit them to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine for approval.

The defense minister also reported on business trips to Mykolaiv and Kherson regions and protective measures.

“Separately, we discussed the protection of critical infrastructure and the allocation of the relevant resources. It is important that the Government and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine are fully ensuring the necessary funding – in particular for the purchase of drones for combat brigades – and that yesterday another monthly subvention tranche for combat brigades was financed in the amount of UAH 4.3 billion. An additional UAH 8 billion was also allocated for the financing of the Drone Line,” the President noted.

