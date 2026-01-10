Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Some 225,000 means of destruction for a total amount of over UAH 10 billion were received by military units within the framework of the DOT Chain Defence marketplace, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Five months ago, I signed an order to launch the marketplace into wide operation. And during this time, DOT-Chain Defence has turned into a successful digital platform through which units can directly order the necessary UAVs and electronic warfare within the allocated funds," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, all positions on the platform are formed exclusively from domestic manufacturers, which further stimulates the development of the Ukrainian market for means of destruction and strengthens the country's defense autonomy.

"Thanks to DOT-Chain Defence, the time from need formation to delivery has been reduced fourfold – on average, delivery from stock takes about ten days," the minister said.