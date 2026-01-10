Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:49 10.01.2026

Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

1 min read
Military units receive 225,000 munitions in 5 months of DOT Chain Defence – Shmyhal

Some 225,000 means of destruction for a total amount of over UAH 10 billion were received by military units within the framework of the DOT Chain Defence marketplace, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Five months ago, I signed an order to launch the marketplace into wide operation. And during this time, DOT-Chain Defence has turned into a successful digital platform through which units can directly order the necessary UAVs and electronic warfare within the allocated funds," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to him, all positions on the platform are formed exclusively from domestic manufacturers, which further stimulates the development of the Ukrainian market for means of destruction and strengthens the country's defense autonomy.

"Thanks to DOT-Chain Defence, the time from need formation to delivery has been reduced fourfold – on average, delivery from stock takes about ten days," the minister said.

Tags: #shmyhal #dot_chain_defence

MORE ABOUT

15:24 09.01.2026
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

15:10 09.01.2026
Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

Next Ramstein format meeting to be held in Feb - Shmyhal

14:55 03.01.2026
Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

09:46 02.01.2026
Vampire drone maker becomes first resident of Defence City – Ministry of Defence

Vampire drone maker becomes first resident of Defence City – Ministry of Defence

14:16 30.12.2025
Military units will be able to purchase components for UAVs from general fund - Shmyhal

Military units will be able to purchase components for UAVs from general fund - Shmyhal

11:25 24.12.2025
AFU to receive 3 mln FPV drones by year end - Shmyhal

AFU to receive 3 mln FPV drones by year end - Shmyhal

11:21 19.12.2025
Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

Shmyhal: EU loan for EUR 90 bln strengthens Ukraine's defense capability, strategic step for security of Europe

20:37 17.12.2025
New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

New agreements with Germany worth over EUR1.2 bln signed – Shmyhal

18:50 16.12.2025
Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

Following Rammstein summit, Shmyhal outlines new commitments from partners to support Ukraine

17:30 16.12.2025
Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

Shmyhal at Ramstein proposes to direct at least 0.25% of GDP to Ukraine's defense needs

HOT NEWS

Emergency blackout in Kyiv halts water supply, electric transport – Kyiv authorities

We cautiously expect partial restoration of Kyiv heat within 24 hours, though some cases may take longer – Kovalchuk

SBU unveils wreckage of Oreshnik missile used by Russia in its attack on Lviv region, classifies this as war crime

Half of apartment buildings in Kyiv – almost 6,000 – without heat supply – Klitschko

Svyrydenko: Enemy targets district boiler houses this time

LATEST

Trump, Zelenskyy may sign post-war reconstruction deal for Ukraine at Davos economic forum – media

Zelenskyy, Budanov discuss issue of strengthening sanctions policy

Zelenskyy receives report from SBU head on operations against enemy

Petition filed in Warsaw court for extradition of Russian archaeologist to Ukraine – media

Alpha Special Operations Center hits every 6th Russian tank on frontline – SBU

Kyiv health facilities ready to operate during major blackout – City council commission head

UK allocates GBP 200 mln to prepare troops for deployment in Ukraine – media

Budanov meets with military, law enforcers over corruption in recruitment centers and army AWOL cases

Occupiers capture 11 sq km in two axes in Donetsk region over day – DeepState

Russian shelling kills civilian in Donetsk region, injures two, destroys high‑rise — authorities

AD
AD