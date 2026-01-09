Defense ministers of Ukraine and Great Britain sign roadmap for development of century-old partnership

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and British Defense Secretary John Healey have signed a roadmap for the development of a century-long defense partnership in Kyiv.

"The document establishes defense cooperation in 2026 in a number of key security areas. This is an important step for the implementation of large-scale projects made possible by the Agreement on a Century-long Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom," Shmyhal wrote on Telegram on Friday.

Together with representatives of intelligence and the General Staff, he informed Healey about the consequences of the massive Russian combined strike.

According to him, the United Kingdom has already made a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's capabilities to repel Russian terror.

"Since February, we are starting to produce 1,000 Octopus interceptor drones per month," Shmyhal said.

Separately, the ministers also discussed the possibilities of joint strategic industrial projects in the field of air defense and long-range weapons, the prospects for localizing the production of Swedish Gripen aircraft, which contain technologies from British companies, strengthening the defense of the Ukrainian sea, and preparations for the Ramstein meeting, which will take place in February.

As reported, on January 16, 2025, in Kyiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer signed the Agreement on a Centennial Partnership between Ukraine and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.