Umerov and Kyslytsia heading to USA to discuss Trump's peace plan – media

Ukrainian officials Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia are traveling to the United States to further discuss the peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

According to the publication, Ukrainian representatives will meet in Florida with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

“A Ukrainian delegation is heading to the US for further discussions over a peace plan pushed by President Donald Trump,” the message reads.