14:50 03.01.2026

National security advisors to brief leaders on latest work in documents ahead of Coalition of Willing meeting – First Dpty Foreign Minister

National security advisors currently in Kyiv will brief leaders on the latest work in documents related to the peace process ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris on January 6, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia said.

"Look, the first session was dedicated to, within a relatively short time and with the participation of all those ready to come to Kyiv, going through all the documents. This was not a negotiation session at the expert level. It was a session where advisors closest to their leaders assessed the work done and expressed their general positions," he said following Saturday’s meeting with national security advisors from European countries in Kyiv.

Kyslytsia said that in the matter of peace negotiations, "the schedule is very dynamic," and already on January 6 in Paris a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing leaders is set to take place.

As explained by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the information received by advisors today is intended to brief the leaders. "… so that within 48 hours they meet in Paris and, as I hope, give political approval to the main key elements of the documents we presented today," he said.

Kyslytsia added that for some countries, today was essentially the first opportunity "to see the full text."

