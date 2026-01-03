First Dpty Foreign Minister: 18 foreign participants gather in Kyiv, review key documents during first session

National security advisors from 15 countries, along with representatives of the EU and NATO, discussed key documents during the first session of meetings in Kyiv, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia announced.

"We gathered 18 foreign participants in Kyiv, plus Ukraine. The first session with national security advisors was devoted to reviewing the key documents, with the exception of the economic document," he said following Saturday’s meeting with national security advisors from European countries in Kyiv.

Kyslytsia said that the economic document will be considered during the second session, with the participation of Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev, who were directly involved in negotiations with international partners in preparing the document.

"Thus, as of today, we have a broad geography of national security advisors represented – 15 international countries, plus international organizations: the European Union, the European Commission, the European Council, as well as NATO," he said.