Property of former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine transferred to ARMA

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/frankivskpolice/posts/

Police officers transferred the seized property of a former PMC Redut mercenary fighting against Ukraine to the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), the National Police of Ukraine reported on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"Among the assets is a non-residential building with an area of ​​almost 500 sq m and a land plot in Kharkiv region, the market value of which exceeds UAH 2 million," the report states.

According to the investigation, the defendant is the commander of a volunteer reconnaissance and assault brigade of the Russian Federation and is currently fighting on the side of the aggressor country. He has been notified of suspicion of high treason.

He is currently on the state and international wanted list.